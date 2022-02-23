Even with relatively calm winds, it was quite cold as Yakima Valley residents awoke Wednesday morning. Record-setting cold, in fact.
Wednesday morning’s low temperature of 8 degrees between 5:53 and 6:53 a.m. at Yakima Air Terminal tied a record for coldest reading on Feb. 23, the National Weather Service’s Pendleton office reported. A low temperature of 8 degrees also was recorded there in 2019.
Wednesday’s high temperature was 30 degrees in Yakima as of 4 p.m., the weather service reported, with wind speeds much calmer than the gusts which ranged from 24 to 28 mph throughout Tuesday afternoon.
The calmer winds meant Wednesday morning’s low temperature produced a wind chill of “only” 2 degrees below zero, the weather service reported.
Sunnyside reported a Wednesday morning low of 9 degrees, according the weather service data, while Ellensburg saw a morning low of 8 degrees.
High temperatures in the upper 30s are expected today and Friday in Yakima, with mostly clear conditions. The next chance of rain or snow is Sunday, according to weather service forecasts.
