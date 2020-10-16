An early morning fire at a Yakima home caused an estimated $100,000 damage, the Yakima Fire Department said.
The fire was reported at 12:40 a.m. Friday at a boarded-up residential building in the 200 block of South 10th Street, according to a news release from the department.
Firefighters found the building unoccupied, but did find evidence people had been living inside, according to the release.
The department said the fire “completely damaged the building’s interior.” The cause of the fire is under investigation.