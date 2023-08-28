A taste of fall is in the forecast this week in the Yakima Valley.
Scattered thunderstorms are forecast on Tuesday and rain showers may arrive Tuesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service’s Pendleton office.
“We are expecting some showers and embedded thunderstorms to start late tonight,” said meteorologist Brandon Lawhorn on Monday.
Lawhorn said those showers will continue through Monday evening and into the afternoon on Tuesday. Scattered thunderstorms could roll in Tuesday morning and will be more likely at higher elevations and on the Cascade’s eastern slopes.
“The showers, the rain coming in, there is a potential for them to become heavy downpours, especially if a thunderstorm rolls over your area,” Lawhorn said.
That could include small hail at higher elevations early Tuesday.
Rain showers are forecast again on Thursday as cooler temperatures and wetter weather come to Yakima. As of Monday morning, Lawhorn said there are no concerns about flooding.
“It does seem like we are getting into an early fall pattern. We’re cooling down,” Lawhorn said.
A wind advisory is in effect in Kittitas County from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday. Lawhorn said winds will not be as strong in Yakima, but still recommended tying things down.
“Make sure you’re securing unsecured objects,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.