The Yakima Valley has experienced a number of small fires the past two days.
Firefighters put out the Durr Road wildfire Saturday morning on Sheep Company Road, north of Selah, keeping it at 15 acres in size.
The Durr Road wildfire was reported around 10:30 a.m. and the forward progress was stopped about 11:30 a.m. said DNR public information officer Joe Smillie.
The origin is unknown at this time and DNR had several engines, one full hand crew, three planes and one helicopter on site, Smillie said.
Yakima Fire Department fought two separate structure fires Thursday morning. The first began at 5:30 a.m. and was at 211 N. Naches Ave. The second began at 5:45 a.m. and was at 604 N. Fourth St.
Small fires also were extinguished on Cook Road and near Cliffdell on State Route 410 on Friday.
