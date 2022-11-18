Yakima Fire Department put out a fire in an alley that spread to a nearby garage early Friday morning in downtown Yakima.
A dumpster fire in the 500 block of West Yakima Avenue around 2:20 a.m. spread to a nearby, single-story garage and caused roughly $80,000 in damages, a news release said.
A business in the two-story building, Flippers Antiques and Estate Sales, was connected to the garage and sustained smoke damage. No injuries were reported.
Ginnie Toney, who owns Flippers, said her business will remain open.
"I refuse to close and let it get the best of me," Toney said. "We'll be open for small business Saturday."
Toney said that the garage housed many items, which are now lost, and that the Christmas display room had to be closed due to water damage. Still, she felt lucky that the main part of the shop was unharmed.
Toney was grateful for her customers, who continued to shop inside Friday morning.
The fire was extinguished around 3:15 a.m. and its cause is under investigation.
YFD received assistance from East Valley, West Valley, Selah and Yakima Training Center fire departments.
