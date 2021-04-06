A dumpster fire early Tuesday morning led to $100,000 in damage after spreading to a commercial building near downtown Yakima.
The Yakima Fire Department was called to a fire in the 100 block of North Fifth Avenue in Yakima at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday in response to a dumpster fire in the area. Crews arrived to find a dumpster up against a commercial building “fully engulfed in fire, with flames extending six to eight feet in the air” into the attic of the adjacent building, according to a press release.
A person sleeping in the second floor of the building escaped with no injuries.
Crews suppressed the exterior fire and pulled the ceiling to put out the attic fire, after which the occupant was able to return to his residence, the press release said.
Twenty-one firefighters responded to the blaze, with assistance from the Yakima Training Center Fire Department. Crews were on the scene for about an hour and a half. Damage was estimated at $100,000.