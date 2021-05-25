A woman accused of driving drunk went off State Route 22 just east of the Benton-Yakima county line with a toddler in her car and got stuck on some railroad tracks.
The Washington State Patrol said Cynthia Robles, 21, of Prosser, was intoxicated and lost control of her Jeep Cherokee at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
She was headed west on State Route 22 with a 3-year-old boy inside, said WSP.
The Jeep rolled and landed on its wheels. Robles continued driving east until she high-centered the SUV on the railroad tracks.
She was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland and the boy was sent to Prosser Memorial Health. Their conditions were not immediately available. Both were wearing their seat belts.