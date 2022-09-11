Cowiche Canyon Conservancy’s Rocky Top trails provide a unique combination of wildflowers, shrub steppe, single track trails graded for mountain biking, and expansive views of the Yakima Valley.
Frequent hikers and mountain bikers have seen that special environment change considerably since DTG Recycle took over the nearby landfill and bought a significant portion of the surrounding property three years ago. Rising mounds of dirt and new roads offer reminders of increased traffic, while trail closures, trash and unwelcome odors raise concerns about the future of the beloved trails.
“There’ve been a lot of impacts, unfortunately, mostly just in terms of encroachment on the trail system here, and I realize it’s their land,” Dan Richmond said after a Saturday morning mountain biking session last month. “It’s really unfortunate and I think I’d probably mind it less if they worked with trail development.”
Residents who live near DTG raised similar concerns regarding a lack of communication and last February formed Friends of Rocky Top, a group created with the goal of holding DTG and facility regulators accountable. Since 2020, neighbors have sent in hundreds of complaints to the Yakima Health District and the state’s Department of Ecology regarding a wide range of concerns, with trash and odor as the most common topics.
CCC Executive Director Celisa Hopkins said she’s heard from plenty of trail users as well, many of whom wonder what’s going to happen to the system of more than 15 miles located primarily on DTG’s land. Hopkins said she’s regularly in contact with DTG. While she declined to go into the specific details of those conversations, she said the goal is to preserve the trails while respecting the need for public safety around construction.
“Our mission as an organization is to protect shrub steppe, and this trail system is an important community asset,” Hopkins said. “So the conversations with them are around what can we protect that’s still intact at the trail system and how can we work with them in that way?”
DTG did not respond to multiple requests for comment, other than to say it is operating within its permits.
Land ownership
A wide variety of entities share ownership and management responsibilities at Rocky Top, where the Single Track Alliance of Yakima began building its trail system in 2011.
STAY maintains the trails for CCC, which holds a conservation easement near the parking lot on some of the land through which the main Horse Trail runs. STAY built the Walk N Roll trail in the southeast section with permission from the city of Yakima on 39 acres it owns south of the CCC’s easement, and further west, the William O. Douglas Trail Foundation also holds a conservation easement.
But most of the Rocky Top trails reside on land DTG purchased from Ron Anderson in January 2020, when the company bought his limited purpose landfill, which is allowed to salvage or recycle concrete, asphalt, metal, plastic and wood waste. It was Anderson who gave STAY permission to build its trails, giving them plenty of freedom and mostly staying out of the way. Anderson should not be confused with Yakima County Commissioner Ron Anderson.
That all began to change in September 2020, when DTG closed the Gus’s Gully trail, followed by a partial closure of the popular Wholly Moses trail a few months later. STAY President Pat Huwe and Vice President Will Hollingbery said the most impactful closure came recently on the upper portion of the Ha Ha Ha Ha trail, a key connector on the hill near the William O. Douglas Trail.
County Commissioner Amanda McKinney represents the district, supports the CCC financially and considers herself a Rocky Top trail user. She said that in conversations with her over the last year, DTG has expressed a strong commitment to allowing trails on its property for the foreseeable future.
“Not only that, but when I met with them, they said that as they expand operations over time that they want to also extend the trail opportunities,” McKinney said. “They also indicated to me that when they are finally approved to formally cap each cell, that they would look to the conservancy for guidance and advice on what native plants that they would like to see planted.”
FORT consultant Scott Cave shared email correspondence from Ecology, the Yakima Health District and DTG showing the company, which announced its intent to “operate the largest Material Recovery Facility in the region” in 2019, can’t move on to its next cell until it meets certain requirements to address various regulation concerns. Hopkins and Hollingbery said it’s unclear how that cell would affect trails.
Hollingbery said DTG told him the trails wouldn’t be harmed for another 40 years, so it came as a surprise when they cut off access to Wholly Moses for a second time, forcing him to build a quick reroute. Huwe said they intend to fix the trail again this fall to restore it to its original length in a more sustainable spot.
“We’ve never really run into a situation out there when we have to go around an obstacle that the trail doesn’t get better a second time,” Huwe said. “The new one will be enjoyable.”
Neighbor complaints
While many of DTG’s neighbors also share concerns about Rocky Top, they’re more focused on whether the company is following regulations and on potential health hazards they’ve observed on their own properties.
Carole DeGrave, the longtime owner of a house at the top of Pioneer Way with property next to DTG, grew concerned when she saw work ramp up considerably in early 2020. That April she hired Cave, a consultant with more than 30 years of experience in Eastern Washington working with local governments and the solid waste industry regarding groundwater.
Along with constant noise, DeGrave started to notice sewage-like odors when she went outside, compelling her to keep a daily log to rate the intensity of the smell that would sometimes give her headaches. Records show other neighbors made similar complaints to the state’s Department of Ecology with Randy Abhold — the neighbor closest to the landfill’s pit — describing it as “smelling bleach and paint thinner all at once.”
In October 2021, Paul Herke, who owns 320 acres with an orchard next to DTG, reported that more than 55 pickers and others experienced headaches and nausea from fumes. He said it lasted for about two days, primarily in the morning, and although the smell would often be around, it never reached that same intensity.
“Sometimes it smells sort of rancid,” Herke said. “Definitely not like a mold. More like a foul decay.”
He and other neighbors experienced issues with litter, especially in summer 2021, which spread out onto the nearby Rocky Top trails as well. Cave and local resident Nancy Lust gave emails to the Yakima Herald-Republic showing repeated requests from Ecology and the YHD for DTG to fix its trash problems.
Eventually, the company hired someone to regularly pick up litter and also put up a fence to prevent trash from blowing off its property. Lust and Hopkins said those efforts proved successful.
DeGrave said the odors also haven’t been as bad this summer, mostly thanks to efforts to cover and tamp down toxic plumes from the landfill. Along with Cave and others, she remains concerned those chemicals may be creating problems elsewhere.
Uncertain future
McKinney said complaints from neighbors led her to speak to everyone involved in the hopes of improving communication, and Ecology’s James Rivard facilitated a meeting with representatives from FORT, DTG and the YHD in June.
Lust believes that effort to build trust brought about some progress, and she’s cautiously optimistic about DTG’s new local manager. But FORT still has a lot of unanswered questions as DTG works with regulators in an effort to ensure compliance.
“Honestly, I’m unsure about this company because part of me wants to believe that they are working towards making the environment a better place and really trying to recycle and do what’s right,” Lust said. “Then part of me just feels like ‘I don’t always believe what you say.’”
McKinney’s encouraged by the recent conversations between groups, and she’s confident DTG provides a net positive for Yakima. She advises all parties to talk more with each other, believing they’ll find they share many common goals.
Hollingbery spent countless hours building trails at Rocky Top and elsewhere, always keenly aware they wouldn’t last forever. Still, he wants them to last as long as possible, and Huwe said they’ll keep rebuilding trails and respecting private property restrictions.
Huwe also praised DTG for its help in keeping alive the dirt pump track located next to the closed Gus’s Gully trail. DTG pays the water rights and Huwe’s hoping STAY can deepen the relationship between the two entities to keep the trails in good condition.
Jacinto Nunez, an avid mountain biker since he moved to Yakima 2 1/2 years ago, said it’s been sad to see all the changes and what feels like more to come at Rocky Top. The views aren’t quite what they used to be thanks to DTG’s expansion, but he still appreciates the chance to go out anytime he can.
“I’ve been to the other (trails in Yakima) but by far I like this one, not just for the workout but just the hill itself,” Nunez said. “I come from the Tri-Cities and we had Badger Mountain over there, but Rocky Top has that same feeling for me. It’s a pretty special place.”
