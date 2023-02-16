DTG Recycle permanently closed another 80 acres of its land at Rocky Top in Yakima, the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy announced Thursday.
The owners of the limited use landfill shut down access to trails on an 80-acre parcel of the Rocky Top system two weeks ago, significantly reducing public access. DTG changed its plans and expanded operations southwest instead of west, where trails wouldn't have been affected.
DTG operates a recycling center and limited-purpose landfill for construction waste at Rocky Top. The area also is popular with hikers and mountain bikers.
DTG purchased the property in 2019 and has come under scrutiny from neighbors and regulators as it has expanded its operations.
The latest closure affects a large portion of Dumb & Dumber trail as well as a much smaller portion of Orange Harvester, two trails already cut off from the east by the initial closure. Access to the eastern end of another trail, Tooled-n-Schooled, will also be eliminated by the new closure.
County commissioner Amanda McKinney, who represents the area that includes Rocky Top and its neighbors, said she would encourage all parties to come back to the table and find a compromise to restore access. However, she acknowledged the county can't control what happens on DTG's private property.
"This is disappointing and it's why I wanted to encourage dialogue a year ago," McKinney said. "I want to see all our businesses be successful while following all our laws and I also want to see our residents enjoy our (outdoor) space."
Although currently closed due to mud, the Walk N Roll trail remains accessible. It offers the only access from the trailhead belonging to the conservancy, thanks to an easement granted by the landfill's previous owner.
Rocky Top's westernmost trails can still be reached via the William O. Douglas Trail. It typically stays closed until April 1 due to mud and erosion concerns.
DTG previously said it plans to work with the William O. Douglas Trail Foundation "to maintain safe access to this historic trail" around the landfill.
YH-R reporter Phil Ferolito contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.