Usually this time of year, the area around Snow Mountain Ranch near Yakima is turning brown as summer heat dries it out.
But this year the recreational area, which is part of the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy, is a lush green, providing hikers a spectacular sight as they hike in the cooler weather.
“Even in the uplands there’s a lot of robust-looking grasses, and also later blooms of wildflowers,” said Cy Philbrick, education and community outreach coordinator for the conservancy.
And it’s not just Cowiche Canyon that’s looking greener.
The ridges and hills of Yakima Valley have more vegetation growing on them, thanks to above-normal rainfall and slightly below normal temperatures, giving spring an extended run and momentarily dispelling Central Washington’s reputation as the “Nevergreen” part of the state.
While the change of scenery is a welcome sight, and water managers are pleased with reservoirs that are topped off, state wildfire managers are watching warily, concerned that today’s sagebrush and wildflowers could easily turn into tinder in a summer heat wave.
In a typical May, Yakima gets nearly three-quarters of an inch of rain. This past month, there was 0.85 inches of rain. It’s not a record — May 1948 was the wettest, with 2.8 inches — but it’s up there, said Ed Townsend, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Pendleton office.
“It’s in the top 20, going back to 1946,” Townsend said.
While climatologists said last year the West Coast would be going into a La Niña cycle, when cooler ocean water temperatures in the Pacific result in wetter weather for the Pacific Northwest, Townsend said May’s rain was due mainly to a low-pressure system anchored on the coast pulling moisture into the region.
In addition to more rain, the region was also slightly cooler, with daytime temperatures running about 5 degrees below average for the month. In a typical May, temperatures average about 74 degrees in the day, with evening temperatures dipping to 44 degrees.
Philbrick, who has been with the conservancy for four years, said some of the longtime hikers have told him that the increased green is unusual for this time of year.
While he hasn’t checked data from the trailheads, he said it appears that the lush scenery and the cooler temperatures are bringing people out to the trails. At this time last year, he said he would see no cars parked at the trailheads.
The weather, he said, makes for a more comfortable experience hiking in the canyon.
Good water supply
The weather has also been good for water users, with the reservoirs in the Yakima River Basin at full capacity, said Chris Lynch, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s river operations manager.
Lynch said April and May were the second-westtest on record for the Cascades, where rainfall and melting snow fill the reservoirs, and June is shaping up to be a good one as well, with June’s precipitation at 105% of average.
“Normal high for this week of June is 79-80 degrees, and we’re down in the 60s, 70s,” Lynch said.
He said water users are expected to start drawing on the reservoirs later this month or in July.
Forecasts are suggesting that the summer temperatures will be normal, Lynch said, with precipitation below normal, but water supplies are expected to be good.
Wildfire season
The cool, wet spring has given Washington’s wildland fire crews a break — for now. Earlier this week, there were 88 wildfires burning in the state, said Thomas Kyle-Milward, the DNR’s wildfire communication manager. In April 2021, there were 226 fires, which Kyle-Milward said set the agency’s record.
But DNR wildfire managers are concerned that the cool weather and green hills could add fuel to wildfires.
“If we have a situation where we get a ton of heat in July and August, and it dries out more rapidly than we would like, we’ll see fires chew through the fine, flashy fuels,” Kyle-Milward said.
So far, DNR officials are anticipating a “more normal” fire season, compared to recent years where wildfires burned through the better parts of the year, with some consuming tens of thousands of acres.
“At this point, it hasn’t risen to a level we have to mitigate. It’s something we need to keep an eye on,” Kyle-Milward said.
Philbrick, with the conservancy, also worries that the cool, wet weather will also add fuel to climate-change deniers claims that the planet is not warming up. One localized cool spell doesn’t change the overall, long-term picture, he said.
“There’s a difference between weather and climate,” Philbrick said. “This is an example of an extended period of cool weather. If you zoom out to the greater North America, you have people under heat advisories in California and Arizona.”
