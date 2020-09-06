Proximity to the Yakima airbase gave Washington’s Department of Natural Resources perhaps its only advantage against the Evans Canyon Fire when it started Monday.
The fire was reported at 2:29 p.m in timber southeast of BBQ Flats campground in the Wenas Valley, about 8 miles northwest of Naches.
Wyatt Leighton, wildfire and forest practices assistant regional manager with DNR, said radio logs showed the first helicopter left at 2:34 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 2:50, just 21 minutes after the initial report of a fire. Another helicopter launched at 2:40, followed by a bulldozer at 2:42 and an air attack plane with fire retardant at 2:50 p.m.
It wasn’t enough.
Quick mobilization of all local resources couldn’t contain the rapid, wind-aided spread of the blaze. Winds were howling in town, with peak gusts of 31 mph recorded in Yakima on Monday and gusts up to 22 mph on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
“The atmosphere was exceptionally dry at the time of this fire start as well as the fuels,” Leighton said. “Everything was primed for explosive fire growth.”
By Tuesday, the fire crossed the Kittitas County line. Flames were visible on Umtanum Ridge from Ellensburg on Tuesday night. The fire was at 35,000 acres Wednesday with more than 900 homes covered by evacuation orders.
By Friday, it was four times larger than the next-largest wildfire in Washington this year, the nearly 18,000-acre Palmer Fire in north Okanogan County.
By Saturday, it had grown to 75,817 acres, or 118 square miles. For comparison, the city of Seattle is 84 square miles.
Six homes and six outbuildings were destroyed, but no one was hurt. The cause is under investigation.
Dry and dangerous
Officials fully appreciated the wildly dangerous conditions driving the fire’s alarming spread.
Almost two weeks earlier Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency, activating what would turn out to be valuable resources from the National Guard.
State Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz and DNR’s Wildfire Division Manager Chuck Turley said the ongoing drought and abundance of dry fuels make it more important than ever to do everything possible to keep fire off the landscape.
“One of the reasons this fire is being so problematic is it is so dry out there. Things that normally work and help to slow the fire down, the fire just isn’t reacting in a normal way to because of that dryness,” Turley said.
The National Fire Danger Rating System calculates a number known as the Energy Release Component to measure the available energy per square foot at the head of a fire. Leighton said on Friday the Evans Canyon Fire’s ERC measured in the 97th percentile.
He explained that’s a major reason why when the helicopters arrived as quickly as possible on Monday, it became almost immediately clear they wouldn’t be enough to overwhelm the fire. Containment efforts such as bulldozer lines backed up with fire retardant proved less effective than usual.
Ground resources faced additional challenges trying to move along the rough forest roads that led to the fire’s front lines. Northwest Incident Management Team Operations Section Chief Matt Castle said that slow travel and steep, rugged terrain among deep, narrow canyons complicated critical access.
The fire began in timber before moving on to more open areas with grasses and shrubs. Leighton said the transition made little difference since the trees were so sparse and even those areas contained plenty of fuel for the fire to burn as strong winds pushed it forward, forcing the command post to move down Wenas Road several times within the first few hours.
Firefighters found some early success, saving homes and other assets in the upper Wenas Valley, as well as holding the line at BBQ Flats. Leighton said while firefighters scrambled to protect valuable property, bulldozers spent the entire first night trying to flank the fire around to the south and east to slow its exponential growth.
Massive response
Just 90 minutes after the first report of a fire, the local DNR group leading the response called in the local type 3 incident management team.
By 8 p.m. Monday, they called in the region’s larger type 2 team, and Leighton said all local resources remained until Wednesday morning. The type 2 team took over on Tuesday night under the direction of Jeff Dimke. More than 950 personnel were on the fire on Saturday.
“The men and women on this fire are giving everything they’ve got, 24/7, to get containment as quick as possible,” Franz said. “Our No. 1 job is to make sure everybody’s safe, the families, the communities and the firefighters and to get people home and get this fire out.”
She emphasized the importance of an aerial attack that put 21 aircraft into the sky on Thursday, including two National Guard Black Hawk helicopters, two CL-215 amphibious aircraft from Montana and two CL-415 planes from federal agencies that are capable of scooping up more than 6,100 gallons of water. Franz said those planes can’t fly at night or if smoke becomes too dense.
Additional reinforcements and reduced winds from Wednesday through Friday helped crews make progress, establishing a secure 20% containment while using burnouts near the perimeter. But Castle said the fire still occasionally jumped other control lines, something firefighters are trained to encounter.
“We choose our tactics and make sure that we don’t extend folks out in front of uncontrolled fire,” Castle said. “It’s routine that we get spot fires across the line especially when we’re attempting to contain. And sometimes we have to abandon sections of the line and construct new lines.”
Franz noted it’s fortunate the region could afford to send so much to Yakima County at the height of a high-risk fire season. That’s due in part to the success DNR and its partners have had putting out the vast majority of the state’s 783 fires — as of Friday — before they become serious threats.
Yakima Valley Emergency Management’s Horace Ward said the majority of people complied with evacuation orders in the Wenas Valley because they see fires on a nearly annual basis. But this time, even Franz acknowledged the response was no match for critically dry fuels and strong winds during a hot, dry week with more dangerous weather on the way.
“We’ve had fires that we could get containment in 24-48 hours that were significant starts,” Franz said. “But because of the conditions, they worked in our favor. In this case it’s not been working for us and we’ve got some tough days up ahead here.”