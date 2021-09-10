The air quality was categorized as unhealthy for sensitive groups Friday morning in Yakima by the state's Air Quality Program, though rain is in the forecast.
The Schneider Springs Fire, burning 18 miles northwest of Naches, remains at 17% containment, according to a Friday morning report from the fire's command team.
It was raining in parts of Yakima on Friday morning. The weather forecast calls for showers Friday, mainly after 11 a.m, with widespread haze before 11 a.m. and after 2 p.m. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible, according to the National Weather Service.
Air was listed as unhealthy for sensitive groups as of 6 a.m. and very unhealthy in Toppenish.
A smoke forecast from the Schneider Springs Fire Command team expects smoke conditions to persist, with the pattern of smoke settling at night and increasing in the morning to continue.
The fire was 101,633 acres with 17% containment in Friday morning's report, an increase of 2,235 acres from the prior day.
