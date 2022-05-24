Officials urge people to be cautious on U.S. Highway 97 at Lateral A near Wapato where a traffic signal has been flashing red since May 17.
Drivers are advised to slow down and navigate through the intersection like a 3-way stop, according to a news release. The first stopped vehicle has the right-of-way and if two vehicles arrive at the same time, the right-of-way goes to the vehicle to the right.
The Washington State Department of Transportation is working with the utility company to resolve an issue with the power connection. So far, crews have replaced connections and replaced a transformer. A generator was installed Monday to restore function while crews work to identify the problem.
