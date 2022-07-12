Drivers should prepare for delays and plan to use alternate routes while water line work is completed along Powerhouse Road this week, the city of Yakima said in a news release.
A section of Powerhouse Road between Englewood Avenue and North 26th Avenue will be closed Wednesday through Friday, with work beginning at 7 a.m. and lasting until 3:30 p.m. each day, the release said.
Access to homes and businesses in the area will be maintained as much as possible, and emergency vehicles will be allowed through if necessary, according to the release.
Detours around the construction site will be available and are recommended. The speed limit in all traffic-related work zones in the city is 20 mph, the release said.
The work may also interrupt scheduled garbage collection. Customers can contact the city’s Refuse Division at 509-575-6005 for questions or more information.
For questions about the water line project, call 509-575-6196.
