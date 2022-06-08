Yakima police have identified the driver who was killed in a May 20 crash that damaged the Yakima Air Terminal control tower.
Vance Terrell Jourdan III, 19, died at the airport as he was being transferred from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. His death has been ruled an accident, with blunt-force trauma to his head and body, Curtice said.
Authorities are awaiting toxicology results from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab.
His passenger, 23-year-old Austin G. Devolve, was also injured in the crash and has been since released from Harborview.
Court records show that Jourdan was cited for driving while intoxicated, hit-and-run unattended, having no valid operator’s license and being a minor in possession of alcohol in September 2021. The case in Yakima County District Court was dismissed June 3 due to his death.
Police say Jourdan was speeding on West Washington Avenue sometime before 3 a.m. May 20 and lost control of his BMW at the curve near the airport, crashing into two transformers outside the airport. From there, the car went airborne and struck the side of the airport’s control tower 15 feet off the ground.
A Yakima County sheriff’s deputy estimated Jourdan’s speed at between 80 and 90 mph, police said.
The crash and resulting power outage caused the airport to cancel all commercial flights that day and affected National Weather Service monitoring.
Federal Aviation Administration inspectors found that structural support beams inside the control tower were damaged in the crash, city spokesman Randy Beehler said earlier.
