A 39-year-old man was killed Friday morning when he lost control of a Jaguar car on South 18th Street in Yakima.
Witnesses say the man was traveling 100 mph north on 18th Street when he lost control and didn’t make a turn onto Pacific Avenue by the Yakima Speedway, according Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely. The car went off the road and ripped up a concrete bollard. The man was partially ejected and killed instantly, police said.
The driver was the only person in the car when the crash happened at 10:50 a.m., police said. His name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.