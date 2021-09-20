The driver of a 2014 Mazda3 was killed Monday morning after crashing into a canal 8 miles west of Mabton, the Washington State Patrol said.
The driver’s identity is being withheld until family is notified, a state patrol news release said.
At 9:40 a.m., the driver was headed west on State Route 22 and left the roadway to the right and rolled into the canal, the release said.
The driver was wearing a seat belt, the release said.
