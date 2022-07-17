Hector L. Milanez, 38, of Grandview was identified as the driver in Saturday’s fatal crash near the Mabton city limits.
Milanez was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram when the truck crashed into a building and ignited a fire Saturday night, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.
The crash occurred after 11 p.m. Saturday when the truck traveling south on State Route 241 left the road through an empty lot and crashed into an abandoned building in the 200 block of B Street, according to the news release. The building caught fire along with the truck.
Milanez died at the scene. His next-of-kin was contacted as of Sunday, according to the release.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
