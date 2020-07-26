The driver of a passenger truck died and several people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Sunday near Sunnyside.
Just after 11:30 a.m., the driver was driving the truck southbound on Scoon Road at the intersection of Independence roads. The driver did not yield to the stop sign and collided with a second passenger truck at the intersection, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Three other passengers in the first truck, including two children, were injured and taken to a hospital. Two people in the second passenger truck were also injured and transported to a hospital, officials said in the news release.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Sunnyside Police Department personnel and the Sunnyside Fire Department responded to the accident.
The Yakima County Coroner’s Office is involved in the investigation.