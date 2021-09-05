One person was killed Sunday when a vehicle collided with a semitrailer north of Sunnyside just before 10 a.m., according to a Washington State Patrol report.
The cause of the crash was a failure to stop at a stop sign, the Patrol said.
A 2013 Fiat 500 was travelling east on Arrowsmith Road three miles north of Sunnyside when the driver failed to yield, the report said. The Fiat then struck the semitrailer, it said.
The driver of the Fiat was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report. The Washington State Patrol has not identified the driver.
It is unknown if the driver was wearing a seatbelt.
The semitrailer, driven by Sergio Martinezlepe, 59, of Ahuacatlan, Mexico, had been traveling north on State Route 241 when it was struck by the Fiat, the report said.
Martinezlepe and passenger Lucio Quezada, 65, of Winlock, were not injured in the crash, the Patrol said. Both were wearing seatbelts.