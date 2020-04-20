A 34-year-old Yakima woman died Saturday when she rolled her vehicle near the Yakima Speedway, Yakima Police said.
About 3:30 p.m., Ruth Howard was driving north on S. 18th Street approaching Pacific Avenue when her vehicle left the roadway and rolled, Capt. Jay Seely said.
Howard was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, he said.
Howard's 10-year-old daughter was in a rear seat and wearing a seat belt. She suffered minor injuries. Several witnesses said Howard was speeding, Seely said.
The department's traffic unit is investigating the crash. Alcohol and speed are considered to be factors, according to Seely.