A 14-year-old boy died and his passenger was hurt in a one-car rollover crash Friday on U.S. Highway 12 near Naches, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A 2004 Chevy Venture was traveling east around noon when it failed to round a curve approximately 13 miles west of Naches near milepost 175, the WSP news release said. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a rock wall and rolled, according to the release, before coming to rest in part of the westbound lane of U.S. 12.
The 14-year-old driver died at the scene of blunt force trauma to the head and body, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice, who described it as a tragic accident.
A 15-year-old male passenger was injured and taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital.
The cause of the incident is under investigation. The driver and the passenger were wearing seat belts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.