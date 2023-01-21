A 14-year-old boy died and his passenger was hurt in a one-car rollover crash Friday on U.S. Highway 12 near Naches, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A 2004 Chevy Venture was traveling east around noon when it failed to round a curve approximately 13 miles west of Naches near milepost 175, the WSP news release said. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a rock wall and rolled, according to the release, before coming to rest in part of the westbound lane of U.S. 12.

The 14-year-old driver died at the scene of blunt force trauma to the head and body, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice, who described it as a tragic accident.

A 15-year-old male passenger was injured and taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital. 

The cause of the incident is under investigation. The driver and the passenger were wearing seat belts.

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen's reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

RFA/Latino Community and Lower Valley Reporter

Heyo, I’m Jasper. Nice to meet you. I cover a wide variety of news, but I try to focus on the Latino community and the Lower Yakima Valley. I want to sharestories and perspectives from the Yakima Valley. I’m interested in economics, labor, geography and the environment, but the most important issues will always be the ones the community cares about. If you have something worth saying, I’ll listen and try to write it down.  I’m a gosei from Northeast Los Angeles and I got my start as a student journalist and editor covering sports in the Bay Area. I’m a massive soccer fan and I still love to play. I also love water in all its forms, the word copacetic and trying new things. I want to read more, and I like to cook, but I’m not great at either. Have fun out there! 

