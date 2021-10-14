YAKIMA – Two classic scary movies will be shown in a classic format – a drive-in movie screen – on Saturday night, Oct. 23.
Horror movie and/or drive-in movie fans can view “Night of the Living Dead” at 7 p.m. and “House on Haunted Hill” at 9 p.m. at the former Holzinger Fruit Co. site at 1312 N. Sixth Ave. in Yakima.
The event is organized by New Leaders Yakima County, a nonprofit networking organization, and United Way of Central Washington.
Admission is free, but limited to those ages 18 and older. Gates open at 6:30 and cars can reserve a spot by visiting https://bit.ly/3AFBoll
