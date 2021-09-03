Drier conditions over Labor Day weekend will elevate the fire danger at the Schneider Springs Fire, information officer Megan Walker said.
The fire northwest of Naches grew to 85,639 acres, or about 134 square miles, on Friday, the daily fire report said. The fire was at 10% containment with 861 people assigned.
Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz on Thursday asked people enjoying the outdoors over the holiday weekend to take special care to prevent fires. About 90% of fires in Washington are started by humans, she said.
With increased fire danger, caution is even more important, Walker said.
People should avoid starting outdoor fires and abide by burn ban restrictions, the Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. People should also avoid parking vehicles on grassy areas, make sure dirt bikes and ATVs have operating spark arrestors, and create defensible space around residences.
Forest closures lifted
The U.S. Forest Service lifted some closure orders on public land near the Schneider Springs Fire at noon Thursday.
The changes include:
- Lands within the William O. Douglas Wilderness to the north and west of Bumping Lake are open. Access to these areas is available via State Route 410 only. Bumping River Road is closed.
- National forest system lands south of U.S. Highway 12 are now open, including Rimrock and Clear lakes.
- Small sections north of Highway 12 between the tunnel and Indian Creek are now open to allow for access immediately adjacent to the highway.
- The Tieton River is open for recreational access including boating and rafting.
Forest closures remain in effect around Bumping Lake and in the fire area between 410 and Highway 12. Roads in the area are still being used by firefighters and people should drive with caution.
Evacuation notices are unchanged.
Firing operations
Firefighters worked to complete the last mile of the Bethel Ridge firing operation on Friday. The line will contain the southern perimeter of the fire from Bethel Ridge to the William O. Douglas Wilderness boundary, Walker said.
Crews and engines followed behind the operation, cooling the perimeter to increase containment, she said.
Drones were used to patrol for hot spots near the firing operations and help with ignitions, Walker said.
Firing operations were also used along Bumping River Road to protect nearby structures, Walker said. Firefighters monitored fire activity above Soda Springs.
Some drones have been flying in the airspace near the fire that are not operated by fire personnel. Walker reminded people not to fly in the fire zone. A temporary flight restriction is in place.