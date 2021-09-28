Fewer counties could be split by congressional district boundaries in future elections, according to draft maps released by the Washington State Redistricting Commission on Tuesday.
Yakima County remains in District 4 in all four proposals with little change, though one of the maps would expand the district to the northeast. U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican from Sunnyside, represents the district.
Walla Walla County is united in District 5 in all four maps, whereas it is now split between District 4 and 5.
Each of the four proposals would make changes in District 8, which includes Kittitas County, and is now represented by Rep. Kim Schrier, a Democrat.
Voting commissioners Democrat April Sims, Republican Paul Graves, Democrat Brady Piñero Walkinshaw and Republican Joe Fain each released a draft map of the state’s congressional districts Tuesday. The maps explore possible new boundaries for congressional districts across Washington state using data from the 2020 Census. Districts must be redrawn every 10 years to reflect changes in the population.
Each of Washington’s 10 congressional districts elects one representative to the U.S. House. While Washington’s population has grown since the 2010 U.S. Census, it wasn’t enough to add another congressional seat.
Representation and competition
Sims reduces city and county splits in her map and preserves communities of interests, she said in her online statement. Splits are reduced in seven counties in her map, and three of those are not split at all. Her map maintains the vertical split in Eastern Washington. Sims’ map also preserves the majority-minority District 9.
“This draft map both rebalances the population of our state and draws boundaries that will lead to more opportunities to engage and grow the electorate,” her statement said.
Graves creates two majority-minority districts in the Puget Sound area, districts 9 and 10.
“More than a third of Washington’s voting age population is now non-white, and I believe we should draw more than one congressional district reflecting that change,” his statement said.
His map also creates a second swing district, which he said will increase competition and choices for voters. In his map, districts 1 and 8 are swing districts.
Walkinshaw reduces the number of split counties from nine to three. King, Pierce and Snohomish counties are split in his map. He preserves the majority-minority voting age population District 9. His map would expand District 4 to the Washington-Idaho border in the northeast, adding Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille and Lincoln counties to the district.
Fain’s map is structured around geographical regions of the state. It doubles the number of competitive districts from two to four and maintains the majority-minority voting age population district.
“This regional approach keeps most cities, counties, and school districts together and more than three-quarters of residents in their existing districts,” his statement said.
Walla Walla
Walla Walla County is united in a single Eastern Washington congressional district in all four of the draft maps released by the Redistricting Commission.
The county is currently split between District 4 in central Washington and District 5 in eastern Washington. Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers represents District 5.
Walla Walla County Election Supervisor David Valiant worked for the Redistricting Commission after the 2010 Census. He said the current boundary mostly follows school district boundaries, but that isn’t true in the western part of the county, he said. The commission stopped using school district boundaries near Touchet and went census block-by-census block to balance the population, he said.
Valiant said the split caused some confusion for county residents.
The commission received a number of comments from Walla Walla residents who expressed a desire for the county to be included in the eastern-most district in Washington.
Commissioner Sims said in her online statement that moving the county entirely into District 5 reflects “some of the most requested comments” made during the public outreach meetings earlier this year.
Kittitas County
Two of the draft maps make big changes to District 8, which includes Kittitas County. The maps created by Graves and Fain make a vertical district that stretches from Kittitas County north to Whatcom County. In Graves’ map, it is renamed District 1.
Sims and Walkinshaw maintain a more horizontal District 8 in their map. The maps include parts of Kittitas, Chelan, King and Pierce counties in District 8.
Public comment
The maps are not yet finalized. The public can comment directly on the map files on the website. People also can comment on the maps by phone call, email, audio file or video message.
The commission will have public outreach meetings on Oct. 5 and Oct. 9 for the legislative district maps and the congressional district maps, respectively.
Members of the public can submit their own maps using the online mapping tool.
Three of the four commissioners must agree on a single legislative map and a single congressional map by midnight on Nov. 15. The Legislature will then have 30 days to make any amendments to the two final maps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.