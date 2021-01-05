Brent Conrad, Jared Darlian, Ellen Douglass and Hanna Mackie are the 2020 scholarship recipients of the Dr. Burr Field Scholarship Fund. The students each received $3,000 in December toward their studies as they apply for residency in family medicine.
Field spent his 36-year career as a family medicine physician in Prosser. In 2015, the Field family and friends established the scholarship fund to carry on his legacy and support the next generation of health care providers in rural Eastern Washington.
“We are grateful for the important work of the Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences and the WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine for training the next generation of health care providers in rural eastern Washington,” said Carl Field, board president of the Dr. Burr Field Scholarship Fund, in a news release.
“We are especially excited this year to offer the scholarship to students of the inaugural graduating class of WSU‘s College of Medicine.”
Conrad, of Colfax, is a fourth-year medical student at Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine.
Darlian, of Frankfort, N.Y., is a fourth-year medical student at Pacific Northwest College of Osteopathic Medicine in Yakima.
Douglass, of Ramona, Calif., is a fourth-year medical student at PNWU.
Mackie, of Bozeman, Mont., is a fourth-year medical student at the PNWU.
To learn more about the scholarship recipients, visit drburrfield.org/scholarship. For more information, visit drburrfield.org or facebook.com/drburrfield, or write to Dr. Burr Field Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1655, Prosser, WA 99350.