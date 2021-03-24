The annual Dozer Days event sponsored by the Central Washington Homebuilders Association will be a drive-thru experience this year. It's set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the SOZO Sports Complex in Yakima.
The event will have more than a mile of displays and feature heavy construction, industrial equipment and machinery, first responder vehicles and other implements, according to a news release.
Those attending will remain in their vehicles as they wind through displays of static and “in-action” machines replicating the look and feel of a real construction zone and job site. As they drive through the “Excavator Expressway,” “Responder Road” and “Trucking Turnpike,” QR codes in the event program will connect participants to pre-recorded messages and videos about the equipment on display.
The cost is $25 per vehicle. Each vehicle will receive one complimentary Kid’s Construction “Crew Bag” with a child-sized hard hat and safety vest, merchandise, local deals and offerings and activities from the event sponsors.
Pre-purchased, electronic tickets are required for this event and are available at yakima.dozerday.org. Along with vehicle tickets, additional crew bags are available for $10 each.
The sports complex is at 2200 S. 36th Ave. Tickets are being sold in designated time slots. Attendees are encouraged to arrive from the north side, via Washington Avenue and 48th Avenue entryway, following Spring Creek Road.