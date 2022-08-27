More than 30 people spent their Saturday morning rappelling down the side of downtown Yakima’s Liberty building to raise funds for a local nonprofit that supports people with cancer and other severe illnesses.
Hosted by Wellness House, “Over the Edge Yakima” started three years ago as an exhilarating way to raise funds for the nonprofit's programs and services. Wellness House provides counseling services and support groups, and helps with cancer care routines.
Margaret Filkins, executive director of Wellness House, said rappelling down the side of a building can serve as a metaphor for what it’s like to battle cancer.
“When somebody is diagnosed with cancer, they have no choice but to be a warrior … we get to do that by choice today and we get to honor them by finding our inner warrior and just conquering,” Filkins said.
As donors get to the roof of the building and look over the edge, Filkins said, they are initially nervous. As the descent starts, however, that anxiety turns into excitement.
“They get to the top, they go through their training and as they come down and their feet land on the ground, they have these big smiles on their face and you can see they’re so proud of what they’ve accomplished,” Filkins said.
To rappel down the building, participants first needed to raise either $1,000 minimum or put together a group where each individual raised $750. Though 30-plus participants is a big win for Filkins, who said the event started out much smaller due to COVID, she said she hopes to eventually grow it and promote it to a point where more than 100 people participate.
For Shelley Desmarais, a volunteer at Wellness House, cancer survivor and three-time participant in “Over the Edge,” the event is about expressing gratitude to an organization that helped her through one of the hardest times in her life.
“My experience with Wellness House goes back 10 years, that’s when I was first diagnosed with breast cancer," Desmarais said. Whether you need emotional support, a new wig, when you need to talk to other survivors or other women in treatment to learn about where to go, what to do, and how to get the best care, Wellness House is there.”
Desmarais first rappelled down the side of the Liberty building during the event’s debut. At that time, COVID-19 was still new and the pandemic brought many events to a standstill.
It was during that time, Desmarais said, that showing support for organizations like Wellness House was most important.
“The first year I think, was when the pandemic happened. It was important to rappel and show support for all nonprofits, especially ones who were treating people who were at home and couldn’t get out for groceries or anything like that. I’m really happy the event has continued and I hope it keeps growing,” Desmarais said.
Though “Over the Edge Yakima” won’t be around again until next summer, those interested in learning more about Wellness House and its services can visit its website at wellness-house.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.