Low temperatures and strong winds returned this week to remind Yakima residents that summer is still many months away.
But downtown stands a reminder of the sights, sounds, smells and tastes the warm weather will bring. Workers have made significant progress on the new Rotary Marketplace, which will host the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market and other events.
The roofs and structure of the facility’s two covered pavilions are in place at 15 W. Yakima Ave., and details such as brickwork and electrical wiring for the Rotary Marketplace are being gradually installed at the site this week.
“Baring any complications, we expect it to be ready for the opening of the downtown farmers market in mid-May of this year,” said John Baule, the former Yakima Downtown Rotary Club president who helped bring the joint project to reality along with the Southwest Rotary and Sunrise Rotary clubs.
“The big work is done, but there are plenty of individual projects remaining,” Baule added.
Ground was broken for the project in August, and construction of the structure has been ongoing this winter as weather permitted, Baule said.
The two pavilions are being built on the grassy center of the parking lot of the Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital business and support services building. When Memorial offices are closed on weekends, the Marketplace can be used for community events.
A brick, stone and tile-roofed entrance pavilion fronts Yakima Avenue, with a 300-foot open-air covered shed behind it, both extending north. The site, immediately west of the railroad tracks through downtown Yakima, previously housed the Track 29 shopping center.
Memorial owns the parking lot. No parking will be lost because of the project, but there will be disruptions during construction, Baule said. While fencing surrounds the project, the parking lots are still accessible through a gate west of the pavilions.
The three Yakima Rotary clubs are building the Rotary Marketplace and the Downtown Association of Yakima will lease, maintain and manage it. Baule is treasurer of the downtown association.
Through 2022, the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market took place each Sunday on Third Street, in front of the Capitol Theater. This required closing the street each weekend, hauling a trailer full of signs and equipment to the site every week, and laying out a network of extension cords to provide vendors with power.
None of those issues exist with the Rotary Marketplace, noted Andrew Holt, executive director of the downtown association, who called the project "a huge boon for the farmers market and the community" when it was announced last year.
A visit to the construction site on Tuesday revealed electrical outlets on each steel support column of the northern pavilion, and two concrete block-walled storage areas at its north end.
The changes will allow the farmers market to provide a better experience for shoppers and vendors in 2023 and beyond, Holt said.
Baule told the Yakima Herald-Republic he is excited to see the project he began working on nearly three years ago, in May 2020, nearing completion.
“The Marketplace is the project I chose for Rotary during my year as president — along with the presidents of Yakima Southwest and Yakima Sunrise Rotaries,” Baule said. “It has been a complex and expensive undertaking; we are all glad it is finally taking shape.”
