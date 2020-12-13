As real estate listings go, it’s unique — a church built in 1920 with a sanctuary that can seat more than 350 people, a lower level meeting area with a large kitchen, plus a newer attached annex that includes several offices.
A tour of the Unitarian Universalist Church at 225 N. Second St. in downtown Yakima confirms all that and more. It’s well-maintained with beautiful stained glass, as the Coldwell Banker listing says. And it definitely has character.
Offered at $490,000, the neoclassical structure has been for sale for about two months, said Bill Jacobs, president of the board of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Yakima. They’ve had interest from out-of-town investors and have shown it several times. No offers yet, though.
The real estate listing suggests the building, which also shelters a small garden, is “suited for large gatherings, catering business, meetings, etc.”
Yakima’s Unitarians bought it in 2000, when the First Congregational Church, the original owner, merged with another church in Terrace Heights. As churches throughout the United States see shrinking and aging memberships, some have merged and some have closed. Historic buildings can be expensive to maintain and don’t always serve the needs of modern churches. Or they’re just too big.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic many people have attended virtual worship services, and most are eager to get back to normal in-person services when they can. But as a Pew Research Center poll showed, 43% of Americans said they didn’t attend religious services in person before the pandemic and they don’t plan to start when it’s done.
And so churches show up in real estate listings. Members of the First Baptist Church in downtown Yakima sold their original home several years ago and moved to a smaller structure. Two prominent downtown buildings, The Seasons Performance Hall and the Vineyard Christian Fellowship of Yakima, occupy elaborate church buildings constructed early in the 20th century, around the same time as the First Baptist Church.
Susan Kaphammer, a 28-year member of the Unitarian church, said the decision to sell the building — which is also home to the League of Women Voters of Yakima County and the Bodhi Center of Yakima — was difficult. But it was really about “what’s essential to our congregation,” and physical space is not, she said.
“We don’t exist to keep a building,” she said.
Much more important is the church’s mission to “celebrate community and promote spirituality, justice, responsibility and compassion.” It has been a liberal religious presence in downtown Yakima since 1956 and that will continue, though members are unsure if they’ll buy or rent their next home.
“When we sell this building, we’re not going to disappear,” Jacobs said. “Our ministry in this Valley is really important.”
A historic home
By the time the then-Unitarian Fellowship of Yakima formed in 1956, members of the First Congregational Church had been gathering for decades, first in Yakima City (today’s Union Gap). One of the towering, 12-pane double-sash stained glass windows in the sanctuary was made in memory of Mr. and Mrs. J.P. Mattoon, charter members of the church in Yakima City.
Architect William Ward deVeux completed his design for the Congregational church in Yakima, reportedly inspired by a Boston church, in 1919. Members set the cornerstone during construction in 1920 and began meeting in their new building on Jan. 13, 1921, according to information Unitarian church members prepared for a Yakima Register of Historic Places nomination form.
DeVeux and his wife, Edith, had joined the church in 1909. He designed several other Yakima landmarks, including the Masonic Temple (now the Hotel Maison), the Donaldson House (home of the Woman’s Century Club) and the first National Guard Armory, a massive brick structure that stood in the area of the Yakima Police Department.
The First Congregational Church originally had a tall pipe organ, which members took with them when they merged with the Terrace Heights church, Jacobs said. The wooden screen it rested against in the choir loft over the pulpit and the organ fan in the lower level are still there, as are most of the building’s original features.
They include the tall Corinthian pillars framing the main entrance on Second Street and the sprawling stained-glass skylight high above the sanctuary.
“The architectural feature that strikes most people is the skylight,” Jacobs said.
There’s an elevator and a three-room caretaker’s suite upstairs, behind the choir loft, though it doesn’t include a full bathroom, which mystifies Jacobs and Kaphammer. The original boiler, converted from coal-fired to natural gas decades ago, was recently inspected.
“He said it looks pretty good,” Jacobs said.
Downstairs, the large fellowship hall has a large kitchen — not certified as commercial, but it could be easily converted, Jacobs said. The area has seen countless church and public gatherings, dinners and monthly Sunday breakfasts.
The building “is blessed with great acoustics,” Kaphammer noted, as a church should be. And just like any other church, it has hosted many weddings over the years. Brides have dressed in the Ann Ingham Room, named after one of the founders of the Yakima church. It’s a lovely area with a large fireplace framed by decorative tiles, built-in bookcases and small windows.
“Her belief in Unitarian Universalism and this congregation was really strong,” Kaphammer said of Ingham.
Community resource
When members of the Unitarian Fellowship of Yakima began meeting, they gathered in the conference room of the original YWCA, now the Le Chateau office building at 15 N. Naches Ave. After a few other locations downtown, they moved in and started sharing space with the First Congregational Church in 1986 before buying it.
“It was important to us to be a downtown presence. Some of the communities we wanted to serve were downtown,” Kaphammer said.
That has included many homeless adults and youths. Last summer, Rod’s House hosted a shelter for youths in the fellowship hall. Men and women experiencing homelessness have stayed in shelters at the church over the years, and members have helped staff those shelters.
“One of the things we felt, this building was a resource for the community,” Kaphammer said.
The church’s congregation is growing older, and membership has dropped from more than 100 when the Unitarians bought their church to around 60 today. Not all are active in the church, but its members have long supported and welcomed people of all beliefs and backgrounds.
The church has hosted the LGBTQ Prom and has long been deeply involved with the annual Women’s March on Yakima, among other causes and community activities.
“One of the things I’m really proud of is three members of our congregation were among the planners for the original women’s march,” Kaphammer said.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the building is empty other than maintenance and office staff, Jacobs said. And though members didn’t get to every project they planned for their church building, they’ve done what they can to maintain it for the future.
“It was well-cared for by the previous church. We took that as a charge too,” Kaphammer said.