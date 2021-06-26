The Downtown Yakima Farmers Market will close an hour early this Sunday because of the extreme heat, and people are discouraged from bringing pets.
The market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon at 22 S. Third St. in front of the Capitol Theatre, according to a news release from the Downtown Association of Yakima. It normally ends at 1 p.m.
“For the safety of our vendors, volunteers, and staff, we have chosen to close the market at 12 p.m. The predicted temperatures can lead to heat stroke and for some vendors, a loss of their products and produce,” market manager Yvette Lippert said in a statement. “We don’t want to close the market entirely as produce is nearing full swing and people still need to get their groceries/produce for the week.”
Organizers discourage people from bringing animals because of the high temperatures.
The market expects to return to normal business hours after this weekend.