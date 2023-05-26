Remaining electrical and concrete work at the Rotary Marketplace will delay the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market’s move there for a few more weeks.
The downtown market was hoping to move to its new site at 15 W. Yakima Ave. at the beginning of June, but the target date is now Sunday, June 25, said Yvette Lippert, manager of the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market.
“It’s unfortunate, but with all that still needs to be accomplished, it only makes sense to push back the farmers market relocation to a later date,” Lippert said in a Friday news release. “Electrical is the No. 1 need to move over, but it’s just not in the cards to be available in time for the original June 4 move.”
The Rotary Marketplace, built just west of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad line near Front Street in downtown Yakima, will feature permanent electrical outlets for farmers market vendors, as opposed to the network of extension cords needed at the market’s Third Street site near The Capitol Theatre.
Paving work also remains to be done at the new spot, Rotary Club member John Baule said Friday.
“As of Thursday, three-fourths of the pavers were placed thanks to our community partners and Rotary members, but there is still concrete left to be poured in several areas, doors to be installed, additional movement of gravel and paving to complete, and more,” Baule said.
Lippert said the delay in moving to the new site hasn’t hurt turnout for the first two weekends of the farmers market in its traditional location at 22 S. Third St.
Opening weekend on Mother’s Day, May 14, attracted 50 vendors and more than 5,000 people, she said. The trend continued May 21, with more than 2,000 people attending and sales doubled from the comparable weekend last year.
Lippert believes strong attendance and sales will continue through the next month as more produce and fruit come into season, with rhubarb, strawberries, blueberries, cabbage, cherries, lavender, raspberries and zucchini expected in the month of June.
The market is open every Sunday through Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is administered by the Downtown Association of Yakima to encourage pedestrian activity in the urban core, provide improved access to agricultural education, and create a festive weekly gathering place during the agriculture growing season.
For the latest information, visit the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market’s Facebook page.
Valley Mall Farmers Market
Also this weekend, the Valley Mall Farmers Market begins its season. The farmers market opens Saturday, May 27, and will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 7 adjacent to the mall in Union Gap.
The market’s manager, Jacob Butler, said the event will feature artisans, crafters, food vendors and local entertainment each week.
For more information about the market, vendor and sponsor opportunities, email valleymallfarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit the Valley Mall website, shopatvalleymall.com and click on the “Events” tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.