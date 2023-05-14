The weather was warm and sunny, the roster of vendors had several additions, and a healthy-size crowd turned out Sunday for the opening day of the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market.
For its first few weeks this year, the downtown farmers market will set up outside of The Capitol Theatre on South Third Street before moving to the soon-to-be-finished Rotary Marketplace at 15 W. Yakima Ave., said Yvette Lippert, farmers market manager.
Lippert, who said the goal is to be in the new location at the beginning of June, said Sunday she was very pleased with the large Mother's Day turnout, as crowds browsed through a variety of food, beverages, flowers and craft items.
Asparagus was prominently featured among the vegetables, and there were additional vendors in place between Yakima and Chestnut avenues, with more expected later in the season as berries and other crops are ready to harvest, Lippert said.
Last year’s downtown market had 36 vendors on opening day, while this year between 45 and 50 vendors were expected, she added.
The farmers market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 22. For more information, visit downtownyakimafarmersmarket.com.
