Shorty’s Sweets, Treats ‘n Cakes is scaling down its business while it seeks a new owner.
Linda Davis first opened the bakery and lunch spot in 2012 at 115 N. Third St. She moved to a larger location at 114 E. Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way in 2017.
Davis said she is selling the business because of her health.
“I just need to get myself back to health,” she said. “If it weren’t for that, I’d still be there.”
The business offered a variety of desserts and did custom cake orders. One of the eatery’s main draws was the Cheese Zombies and tomato soup served once a week.
There is good news for those who have enjoyed those Cheese Zombies: The business will remain open once a week to sell them, along with a smaller assortment of cookies and doughnuts.
“My husband and I are opening on Mondays to make sure my customers are getting their Cheese Zombie fixes,” she said.
Custom cake orders are on hold while Davis continues negotiating with potential buyers.
She would like whoever buys the business to continue serving Cheese Zombies as it is a customer favorite.
“We’re trying to see what happens,” she said.
In the meantime, the eatery will open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays.