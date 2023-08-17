The final Downtown Summer Nights of the season in Yakima will move to the new Rotary Pavilion because of high temperatures.
The new location is at 15 W. Yakima Ave. The Aphrodisi-Yaks and Polyrythmics will perform from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Downtown Association of Yakima.
The free Thursday events usually take place nearby on North Front Street.
In addition to the venue change, a production crew will be on site to film a specific group of people as they enjoy food, drink, music and community interaction. Individuals choosing to attend the event may appear in pictures and videos. Signs will be posted and an announcement will be made notifying the public.
