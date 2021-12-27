Downtown association program gives Yakima buildings a facelift

First impressions are important in many situations — including whether shoppers decide to visit a small business.
For that reason, the Downtown Association of Yakima provides property owners in its downtown business district an opportunity to apply for funding through its façade improvement program.
The program’s 2021 project provided $10,000 toward repairs and enhancement of the brickwork on the west and south sides of the Opera House building at 25 N. Front St., which is owned by Nancy Rayner.
“It helped tremendously,” Rayner said of the façade program funding. “I would encourage anyone doing work similar to this to go in and talk to Andrew (Holt, DAY executive director) and the design committee. It’s a big help and they provide a lot of support and information.”
The Opera House building has a rich history with many different uses, Holt said. It served as the city of Yakima’s first theater, a brewery and the nation’s first brewpub, along with being the home of many restaurants and shops. The building, which is more than 130 years old, is listed on the National Historic Register.
Rayner has owned it since 1992, and the building houses the SEWN sewing shop on its west side, a beauty parlor on its south side, and a tattoo shop.
“Some of the brick had been losing mortar,” she said. “We had to go in and repoint and rebuild several sections of the front, and also on the south side and back patio areas.”
While the brick, mortar and plaster work was completed, the arrival of cold and inclement weather prevented the new façade from being painted this fall, Rayner said. That will be done in the spring.
Holt called the Opera House work a major success, noting that the $10,000 DAY grant was part of an overall $55,000 project.
“This is why this program is so important. It sparks larger investment which in turn assists in economic development,” Holt said. “We are also super appreciative that owners like Nancy Rayner are making such meaningful investments in their historic downtown buildings.”
“Since the project was approved, we have seen a new business, SEWN, move into the storefront on Front Street, a back shop has been rented for storage, and there is a new tattoo shop in the south facing store front,” he added. “Is this growth directly related to the façade improvement? I would not be so bold as to say that, but we know that it has increased the appeal of being in the building, and certainly is a major factor.”
The annual DAY façade improvement program is a 50/50 matching grant with the money solely for the purpose of improving a façade. The program, which began in 2015, has given more than $75,000 to nine different businesses, Holt said.
The funding source is a line item from the DAY operating budget and the amount allotted each year is voted on by the Board of Directors, he added.
The application period for 2022 façade improvement grants runs from Feb. 1 to the end of March, with the award announcement at the beginning of May. Recipients sign an agreement and must have the project completed by the end of fall.
Information about the DAY Façade Improvement Program, grant instructions and applications can be found at downtownyakima.com.
