An enthusiastic supporter of a new Union Gap Library and Community Center has promised to match all donations through the end of the year up to $50,000.
The potential $100,000 would give the long-sought project, which has been impacted like countless others by the COVID-19 pandemic, an important boost.
“This is incredibly exciting for the people of Union Gap and the Library & Community Center project,” said Terry Osman, treasurer of the nonprofit Friends of Union Gap Library & Community Center, in a news release announcing the matching donor challenge. It began Nov. 1.
“What a wonderful way to welcome the new year and be part of a project that will impact the lives of so many people for years to come,” the news release said.
The supporter who’s pledged to match donations is anonymous, at least for now. But the matching donor challenge is more important than ever because construction-related bids came in higher than expected because of the pandemic.
“What we’ve been told from the architect is that the lumber price has gone down, which is good, but the nails and anything that’s metal have gone up,” said Julie Schilling, vice chair of the nonprofit.
Supporters had hoped to break ground for the new building last spring, but cost increases due to the pandemic forced a delay. They’re hoping a successful matching donor challenge will help ensure plans for the library and community center opening sometime in late 2022.
“We would hope that we would be open at the end of 2022, but we don’t know. We have to get more funding,” Schilling added. “I think right now we’re about $700,000 short of what the estimates were when we went out to bid.”
“At this point in time, I think we’re all going out looking for grants. We’re looking for any possibilities of income so that we can build.”
The 5,000-square-foot Union Gap Library and Community Center will occupy the northwest end of the city’s Civic Campus at 102 W. Ahtanum Road, across from City Hall and the police department. The city of more than 6,000 has been without a local library branch since the former library in the old City Hall building was razed in 2015 due to black mold.
BORArchitecture designed the structure. Windows will predominately face City Hall and the building’s silhouette will be comparable, with shed roofs and similar cladding materials, according to the nonprofit’s website. The existing parking lot will be extended west to accommodate more visitors.
Supporters have kept busy meeting with donors and continuing to share the story of the library and center designed to serve the entire community in multiple ways.
“The ultimate goal is a ‘Cradle to Career’ and beyond multi-purpose facility that will serve the diverse demographics of the area through books, IT resources, community programs designed with families and businesses in mind who are challenged by economic, educational and technological limitations,” the news release said.
