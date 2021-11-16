Participate in the matching donor challenge

To help build the Union Gap Library and Community Center, mark your donation “Matching Challenge” and use one of these donation sites:

• Visit the Heritage Bank drive-thru at 2205 S. First St., Union Gap

• Mail to Friends of UGL&CC, P.O. Box 3132, Union Gap, WA 98903

• Donate online at www.friendsofuglcc.org