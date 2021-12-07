Thanks to an anonymous donor, The Salvation Army will double $20 donations in its red kettles Saturday.
The group’s Yakima Valley Corps will be conducting a "Red Kettle $20 Challenge," using a $10,000 donation to match any $20 bill put in a kettle, said Salvation Army Lt. Aaron Ruff. The funds for the challenge were part of a larger donation made by a donor who wishes to remain anonymous, Ruff said.
He said the Salvation Army’s Northwest Division did a similar challenge Dec. 4, but Ruff said the Yakima Valley Corps didn’t have the donation in time to participate in the larger event. It received permission to have its own challenge Saturday.
In addition to matching every $20 bill, Ruff said the Salvation Army will also match dollar for dollar any check placed in a kettle designated as part of the challenge.
The red kettles can be found at Fred Meyer, the East Yakima and West Valley Walmarts, Rosauers, Bi-Mart, Hobby Lobby, Cabela’s and Wray's and Safeway supermarkets, according to a Salvation Army news release.
