The 10th annual event to support the extreme winter weather shelter for young adults continues Thursday at Rod’s House in Yakima.
The first request for supplies a year ago was for boxers, which is why the effort was called the Underwear Raiser. There’s no party this year because of COVID-19, so the name for 2020 is the UNunderwear Raiser, with the goal of helping young people who are experiencing homelessness, according to information from organizers. The shelter is set up at Motel 6 this winter because of COVID-19.
Supplies that are needed include:
• Clothing, including long underwear, women’s leggings, men’s and women’s underwear, winter boots of all sizes, hats, gloves and scarves. Clothing should be new and should not be red or blue for safety reasons.
• Food, especially frozen microwaveable meals and Gatorade.
• To-go food containers so participants can take leftover food with them
• Sleeping bags and heavy blankets
• Hygiene items
Supplies can be dropped off at Rod’s House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at 204 S. Naches Ave. People also can donate supplies through the Rod’s House Amazon wishlist at https://a.co/9MIR5pm, or donate through PayPal at https://rodshouse.org/.
To mail a donation, send it to Rod’s House, P.O. Box 2283, Yakima WA 98907. Make the check to Rod’s House and note “for shelter.”