Members of the Apple Country Contra Dancers will play host to the group's annual Toys for Tots and Coats for Kids benefit drive on Dec. 11 in Yakima.
It will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Broadway Grange at 909 W. Washington Ave. There will be a propane stove for warmth, a van with musicians playing contra dance music and boxes for the donations, according to a news release.
Shelly Jenkins, who is president of the Broadway Grange and the Apple Country Contra Dancers, said the dance organization continues to be on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Members hope to return to regular dances again early next year, if possible.
"We still want to give back to the community, so this is how we can do it," she said.
