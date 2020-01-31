There have been at least 12 homicides linked to domestic violence over the past five years in Yakima County.
That’s not including the most recent case in Selah, where police say a man strangled his wife Jan. 24 and later shot himself. Police are investigating that case as homicide-suicide/domestic violence.
There may be more than 12 — those are just the homicide cases classified as domestic violence, said Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic.
But those numbers alone, he said, are alarming enough.
“That’s a lot,” Brusic said. “That’s more than two a year related to domestic violence.”
Those aren’t the only concerning statistics involving domestic violence.
Since 2015, Yakima County Superior Court has seen 1,225 domestic violence cases, most involving violations of protection orders. And Yakima County District Court — which handles misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor crime — has seen 841 domestic violence cases over the same period, Brusic said.
“I totally agree that the top three drivers of crime in Yakima County are drugs, domestic violence and gangs,” he said.
Domestic violence isn’t always visible.
The most recent case in Selah serves as an example. Emily Harris Escamilla, 30, was strangled in her home. Police said her husband, Daniel Escamilla, also 30, made several incriminating comments to them over the phone. He was later found dead in Kittitas County. Authorities say he shot himself.
This case not only adds to the upward trend in domestic violence here but reveals how domestic violence can remain hidden until it’s too late.
Authorities had no record of prior reports or complaints of domestic violence involving the Escamillas, Brusic said.
“This wasn’t on the radar of the criminal justice system,” he said.
Invisible abuse
Domestic violence may involve mental and emotional abuse for long periods without any physical abuse, said Debbie Brockman with Aspen Victim Advocacy Services in Yakima.
She previously spent 22 years working for the YWCA in Kitsap County.
“The first act of physical violence can sometimes be a homicide,” she said. “Often there might be other signs, power and control domination in a relationship, but it hasn’t gotten physical. Then the next step becomes lethal.”
Often physical violence occurs when the victim attempts to end the relationship, said Cheri Kilty, executive director of the YWCA in Yakima.
“The victim is taking control of their life and taking steps to get away from the abuser and the abuser will sometimes take the attitude that if they can’t have you, no one can have you,” she said.
There are risk factors that can turn deadly, such as having a firearm in the home, a recent separation or the abuser losing a job.
“Anything that makes one person in the relationship feel that they are losing control,” Brockman said. “They feel there’s nothing left to lose, and homicide-suicide becomes an option.”
Difficulty reporting
It’s not unusual for domestic violence to go unreported until it explodes into a homicide, Brusic said.
And there aren’t always clear signs of when a situation will turn deadly until it’s too late.
“This is exactly part of the problem — you just never know,” he said. “That’s the worst thing about it — the victim of domestic violence doesn’t report it and doesn’t come forward.”
Other times victims want to withdraw their reports after a while, Brusic said.
“We’ll get the victim calling up in short order — they’ll want to get it dropped or now they want to change their story,” he said.
There are many reasons, such as financial dependency or emotional attachment to the abuser, Brusic said. Sometimes, children may be involved.
“Being a witness and victim to someone you love — you’re saying this to a loved one, someone you’re domestically involved with,” he said. “I’m not saying it’s easy.”
Staying the course
Brusic said abusers need to be held accountable and victims need to stick with their reports and follow through with protection orders to assure their safety.
When someone abuses without consequences, chances are they’re going to do it again, Brusic said.
“Once that bridge is crossed, it’s important for the victim to understand that it could get worse,” he said.
Protection orders are often violated, and victims need to promptly notify authorities when that happens, Brusic said.
“They must hold the violator accountable,” he said. “They need to make sure that order is maintained and used to defend them. They need to understand that just getting the order in itself does not stop the acts of violence.”