■ Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence: 206-389-2515 or www.wscadv.org .

■ Victim Resource Program of Yakama Nation Behavioral Health in Toppenish: 509-865-5121 or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/victimsresourceprogramynbhs/ .

■ The Lighthouse – Advocacy, Prevention, and Education Center (formerly Lower Valley Crisis and Support Services) in Sunnyside: 509-837-6689 or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pg/lowervalleycrisis/posts/ .

■ YWCA Yakima: 509-248-7796 or www.ywcayakima.org and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/YWCAYakima/ .

Red flags for domestic violence

Your partner:

• Says things to upset or frighten you.

• Becomes overly and inappropriately jealous of attention from or conversations with others.

• Monitors your time and whereabouts.

• Monitors your phone calls/texts, email and social media accounts.

• Controls all the finances.

• Repeatedly ignores and disrespects your boundaries.

• Makes subtle threats or negative remarks with the intent to frighten or control you.

• Disregards your opinions, ideas, suggestions or needs.

• Calls you names and swears at you.

• Uses guilt trips and shaming to get their way.

• Pressures you to move fast in a relationship or pushes for immediate commitment.

• Is cruel to animals or children.

• Is continuously jealous and possessive; isolates you from your friends and family; may accuse you of being unfaithful.

— Source: YWCA Yakima