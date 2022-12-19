Abuse, neglect and family dysfunction during childhood, as well as their lifelong effects, are a public health issue, said Leah Batty-Hibbs, mental health specialist and chief clinical officer at Triumph Treatment Services in Yakima.
Adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, affect a child’s growth and development and impact mental, social, physical and economic health throughout a person’s lifetime, she told members of the Yakima domestic violence coalition last week.
“What we do know based on the research is it actually changes the way that the brain grows when that child is developing,” she said Tuesday.
What happens to a person when they are a child affects them as they grow through their lifespan, she said.
“We want to move from ‘What's wrong with you?’ to ‘What actually happened to you?’” she said. “I think that's a really key difference that we can build awareness with folks that we're working with, whether it's parents, children, folks in the system that maybe don't necessarily have these statistics at their fingertips.”
In the presentation, Batty-Hibbs gave an overview of research on ACEs and potential solutions that can be implemented through the community to support children who may be affected physically, behaviorally or mentally.
Children in the Yakima area are witnessing violence and abuse at home. The Handle With Care notification program in the Yakima School District recorded 133 kids present for an intimate partner violence incident at home during the month of November, Sara Cordova said at the meeting. Cordova is the district's safety and security director.
For the 2022-23 school year through November, 584 kids were present for domestic violence incidents.
The coalition of law enforcement, legal officials and community organizations discussed how to take action, noting that outreach is needed to state lawmakers on the topic.
In addition to her role at Triumph, Batty-Hibbs is a licensed mental health counselor and child mental health specialist.
What are ACEs?
ACEs are incidents of abuse, neglect and family dysfunction that people experience before age 18.
Batty-Hibbs said clinicians use a questionnaire to assess ACEs in children and adults. The assessment asks about physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, alcohol or drug abuse, mental illness, suicidal ideation or attempts, incarceration, violence toward the primary caregiver, emotional or physical neglect, and divorced, single or no parents in the household during childhood.
A person has a score from 0-10 that reflects the cumulative ACEs they’ve experienced up until age 18.
“The higher the score goes, the more ACEs that you have, the more effect it can have on your mental health and your well-being,” Batty-Hibbs said.
Most individuals who seek in-patient services at Triumph have a score of 6 or higher, Batty-Hibbs estimated.
“That was across the board: men's facility, women's facility and pregnant and parenting facility,” she said.
What are the effects of ACEs?
ACEs affect a person’s growth and development and mental, social, physical and economic health throughout their lifetime.
Batty-Hibbs said traumatic events affect cognitive development and emotional regulation. If a person feels threatened, they will go into a "fight, flight or freeze" response, and the thinking brain shuts down, she said.
People who have experienced ACEs, “don't have the capacity, potentially, to be able to behave in an emotionally regulated manner,” she said. “That's very important to think about when you're out in the world and you're coming across individuals who potentially have high ACEs. They don't necessarily behave the way that society would expect.”
Batty-Hibbs said exposure to violence during childhood is associated with the advanced erosion of telomeres, the end of DNA strands that are shortened with each cellular division and contribute to aging.
A combination of physical abuse, exposure to domestic violence and bullying caused the most erosion in a study of children ages 5-10, she said.
Batty-Hibbs said this research shows that children are at an increased risk for decreased lifespan and early diseases. One study found that people with six or more ACEs died nearly 20 years earlier on average than those without ACEs, she said.
There’s an increased risk for other health effects, including diabetes, depression, suicidal attempts, STIs, heart disease, cancer, stroke, COPD and broken bones, she said.
ACEs also impact behavior.
“We see (a) lack of physical activity. We see smoking behavior and/or alcoholism. We see drug abuse. We see the inability to be able to show up and hold down work, a job, to be able to pay the bills effectively,” she said.
There is also a cost over a person’s lifetime that further affects economic health. Batty-Hibbs said the average lifetime cost of non-fatal child maltreatment is over $210,000.
“The magnitude of the problem is really important to take into consideration: the significant public health burden of early adverse childhood experiences and the potential contribution to a solution,” she said.
Solutions and discussion
Batty-Hibbs said communities can support children experiencing ACEs by offering resources to caregivers and building a collective response.
Government officials, schools, nonprofit organizations, the medical community and faith-based organizations need to be aware of ACEs and their impact, she said.
“It cannot just be one individual. It has to be all of us collaborating, teaming together,” she said. “That is why you're here. You're already on the path to being a collective impact coalition, which is great.”
In homes and everyday life, caregivers can support children with resilience to stress, opportunities for social connection, use knowledge of child development, support in crisis and understanding parent-child attachment if they have the needed resources, she said.
Helpful supports include building bonds, teaching how to regulate emotions or trying body-based or mindful activities, she said. The goal is safe, stable and nurturing relationships.
Batty-Hibbs also encouraged the use of data to inform decisions and said legislative action is important.
Yakima Detective Michael Durbin touched on this point during the discussion portion of the meeting, encouraging the group to push lawmakers to make ACEs screening mandatory for Child Protective Services.
“We recognize the ACEs and the potential for harm, and we refer every single one of those to the state, and almost every single one of them screen out because they don't recognize this as a neglect,” he said. “We really do need people in this group to contact our lawmakers and say that’s not acceptable.”
Batty-Hibbs said awareness is key.
“Even if they're not listening, keep talking so that they do listen,” she said.
Lt. Chad Janis said there are efforts underway to bring the issue to the Legislature, and informational and intervention pieces like the Handle with Care program are growing.
“A child experiencing domestic violence in their home should be treated the same as a sexual assault victim, the same as abuse or neglect, across the board the services should be the same, the care should be the same, the resources should be the same. The child should be routed to all of those programs for sexual assault victims since the same damage is occurring,” he said. “That’s what we’re working toward.”
