Multiple studies have found positive benefits for veterans who connect with dogs.
One such study, published in Smithsonian Magazine, reported that veterans who bond with dogs have elevated levels of the hormone oxytocin, which helps improve trust and the ability to read facial expression and overcome paranoia, a direct counter to symptoms from PTSD.
Scruffy, a fox terrier, has made all the difference for Yakima resident and Marine Corps veteran Richard Vaughn.
Vaughn joined the military when he turned 19 and served for eight years, stationed in Iraq and also in Germany. He summed up his transition back to civilian life with one word: “hard.”
“It was hard,” he said. “I had a lot of issues when I came back. What I saw over there imprinted into my life. There was limited debriefing, and it was hard to get help.”
The veteran said he felt a magnetic pull when a friend first introduced him to Scruffy. He’s since spent time training his canine companion, but he added that Scruffy seems to know when he needs help.
Vaughn said just recently he was in the midst of a nightmare when Scruffy, woke him up by licking his ear.
“He knows by instinct when I go into a depressive period,” Vaughn said. “He’s always there. We go everywhere together. He’s a good friend, and I don’t know where I would be without him.”
Vaughn encourages veterans struggling with PTSD to consider adopting an animal.
“There are a lot of veterans out there who need help,” he said.
“Scruffy has helped me more than anything.”