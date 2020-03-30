A dog trapped in the Roza Canal went through a mountain Sunday before being pulled — weak, injured, and suffering from hypothermia, but alive — from the water by Yakima County Sheriff's deputies.
The rescue effort began Sunday morning when the owners of Bowie, a 1 1/2 year old shepherd mix, woke to find their dog swimming in the canal in East Selah, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Bowie couldn't get out of the canal before she was swept into the tunnel leading through East Selah Ridge, according to the sheriff's office. Bowie's owners called for help and deputies deployed on the south side of the ridge with life vests and ropes.
Deputies said it took more than a half hour for Bowie to travel the 1.4-mile length of the underground passage, but when she emerged she was able to swim to the bank where deputies lassoed her and pulled her to safety.
Bowie was too weak to stand and had torn off several claws trying to escape the canal, deputies said, but she was reunited with her relieved owners and is expected to make a full recovery.