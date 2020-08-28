More Hanford employees will be returning to onsite work Monday.
The nuclear reservation will be transitioning to Phase 2 of its ramp up of operations, after most workers were sent home in March to telework if possible to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
About 10% of workers continued to report to work to perform tasks essential to protect the environment, workers and the public.
A phased return to work began at the end of May, with 50% of the site’s approximately 11,000 workers on site this week, 45% teleworking and about 5% not working but being paid under the stimulus program passed by Congress and signed by President Trump in March.
Phase 1 operations continued far longer than originally envisioned, Hanford Department of Energy manager Brian Vance told workers last week.
But on Thursday he said community conditions — such as COVID testing capability and hospital capacity — and protective measures being taken on the site allow more workers to return to onsite work.
The number of new cases reported daily in the Tri-Cities area remains at a level that the Washington state Department of Health considers high, but they have dropped by more than 50% since the start of July.
WORKERS TEST POSITIVE
About 135 of Hanford’s employees, or just over 1%, have reported testing positive for COVID-19, according to cumulative information posted on the Hanford app.
Earlier this month, when the number of cases topped 100, none of the workers were believed to have been infected at work. Updated information was not immediately available late Thursday afternoon.
“We have worked hard to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through our established COVID-19 protocols and practices, which continue to be key factors in prevention,” Vance said in a memo to employees Thursday. “These measure are working here and around the country.”
They include requiring face coverings, frequent hand washing and social distancing.
The increased availability of personal protective equipment also was a factor in the decision to move to Phase 2. In the spring, there was concern that Hanford work could take some of the nation’s limited supply of protective equipment that could be better used by health care workers and first responders put at risk by infected patients.
Work in Phase 2 will include tasks that require larger work teams and more extensive personal protective equipment than tasks now being done.
Limited nonessential travel may resume but meetings with nonHanford employees will continue to be held via the internet, if possible, under the Phase 2 plan.
Lunchrooms and conference rooms will reopen, but social distancing will be required.
Employees have been told to avoid shaking hands and to stay home if ill.
The Hanford nuclear reservation was used to produce plutonium during World War II and the Cold War. Now about $2.5 billion is being spent annually on environmental cleanup of radioactive and other hazardous chemical waste and contamination left from production.