YAKIMA, Wash. — A nonprofit that helps seniors stay in their homes by providing services and keeping members connected to the community has launched a story-sharing group, which will be highlighted during a public meeting Tuesday.
The StoryShare interest group of the Yakima-Selah Neighbors Network is the focus of the organization's next Potluck and Ponder monthly gathering. It will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Burning Tree Community Club House, north off Lincoln Avenue and North 34th Avenue on Club House Drive.
Bring a dish, a drink and RSVP at YESneighbors.org. Potluck and Ponder events are open to the public and take place at different locations, so it's important to check those locations on the group’s website.
Several people involved with the nonprofit formed an interest group to encourage fellow members to share the experiences that come with having lived rich and full lives, with participants sharing stories on various themes. Tuesday's event will have stories followed by a question-and-answer session from the audience.
The specific theme for the roll-out of StoryShare is "Losing and Finding: the Yin-Yang of Aging," according to a news release. Group members who signed up for the first StoryShare include Inga Wiehl, Chrissy Schott, Charles Chesney, Ed Stover, John Putney, Mary Lou Rozdilsky and Spencer Hatton. They hope their stories will inspire others to tell a story at the potluck or join the StoryShare group.
At its initial planning meetings in December and February, the StoryShare group agreed on some rough guidelines for storytellers to follow:
• The story shared should pertain in some way to the theme for that particular StoryShare session.
• Keep stories to an oral presentation that will last roughly 5 to 7 minutes (500-800 words).
Other members who are interested in participating should contact Rozdilsky at mlrozdil@gmail.com.