The Washington Department of Natural Resources wants the public to provide input on Yakima County recreation opportunities on Tuesday.
A meeting from 6:30-8 p.m. at Yakima Valley College’s Conference Meeting Room C will also offer an opportunity to nominate members of the public for a new focus group expected to collaborate on recreation and public use topics on DNR-managed lands in Yakima County. That group will meet regularly throughout the year to help identify challenges facing land managers and user groups.
They’ll also determine what existing resources can improve the overall public experience and highlight collaborative solutions. Anyone is welcome to attend the meeting and serve on the focus group.
Conference Room C is in Building 38 on the campus at 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard in Yakima.
