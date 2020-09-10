Eastern Washington lands managed by the Department of Natural Resources will remain closed for at least another week.
Ongoing wildfires and critical fire danger pushed the department to extend its recreation closure through at least Sept. 17. The unprecedented action began on Tuesday, a day after 58 fires burned more than 330,000 acres throughout the state.
Hunters will be unable to access popular areas in Yakima and Kittitas counties when early archery season for elk begins on Saturday. The general season for mule deer throughout the region began on Sept. 1 and runs through Sept. 20.
“I know how important hunting season is to so many Washingtonians," commissioner of public lands Hilary Franz said in a release. "But we are in the middle of a historic wildfire event.”
Hot, dry conditions are expected to continue, with continued risk of large wildfires in the region.
The statewide moratorium on timber harvest activities on DNR-managed lands is expected to lift by Friday.
Hunters with concerns about their tags should contact the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. For a map of DNR-managed lands, click here.