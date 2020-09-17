Lands managed by the state's Department of Natural Resources will reopen Friday after more than a week of closures due to wildfire danger.
DNR initially closed its lands in Eastern Washington on Sept. 8, the day after fires burned an estimated 330,000 acres throughout the state in 24 hours. Although fire danger decreased slightly this week, the department said people should remain vigilant and comply with the bans on burning and target shooting.
State Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said in a news release that officials are optimistic the weather will continue to cooperate with more moisture in the forecast. The release said visitors to public lands should avoid parking on dry grass, always check chains when towing and never use any incendiary devices.
The agency has seen 110 fires started from recreation activities this year, according to the news release.