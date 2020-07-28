The state Department of Natural Resources has issued a burn ban on all land under DNR supervision.
The ban is in effect through Sept. 30, and affects about 12 million acres of public and private land across the state, including the Wenas and Oak Creek wildlife areas and the Ahtanum state forest.
In a news release announcing the ban, the department cited prolonged hot, dry weather across the state as requiring the ban.
The only exception to the ban is for approved fire pits within designated campgrounds.